Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 9,200 The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of Lovesac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth $461,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 28.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 10.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $256,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,277 shares of company stock worth $28,940,597. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. lifted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Lovesac stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $846.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

