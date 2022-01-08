Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,601 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $83.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.