Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $405,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 7,369 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $101,692.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,778 shares of company stock worth $2,063,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

