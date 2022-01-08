Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 393 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 160,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 128,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 14,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 981.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 66,413 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $294.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

