Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $162.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

