Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00. The stock traded as high as C$34.66 and last traded at C$34.09, with a volume of 4255356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.41.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.79.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$48.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.29.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.