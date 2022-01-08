Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.79.

SU opened at C$33.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.07 and a 12 month high of C$34.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

