Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.01% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.79.
SU opened at C$33.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.07 and a 12 month high of C$34.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
