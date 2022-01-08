SuperLauncher Price Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $141,915.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00003810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.44 or 0.07411188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,662.88 or 0.99906072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00070830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007045 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,412,919 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

