Susquehanna Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $275.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.00.

NYSE:SQ opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.28, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.32. Square has a 12-month low of $138.09 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Square by 7.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Square by 53.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

