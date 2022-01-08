Susquehanna Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $275.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.00.
NYSE:SQ opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.28, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.32. Square has a 12-month low of $138.09 and a 12-month high of $289.23.
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Square by 7.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Square by 53.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
