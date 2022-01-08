Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,300 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 577,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,483.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVCBF. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Danske raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

SVCBF stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.