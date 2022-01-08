Swap Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Swap has a total market cap of $346,404.04 and $492.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swap has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00076013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.57 or 0.07674936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,713.12 or 0.99933901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,619,787 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

