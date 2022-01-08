Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of DraftKings worth $61,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $241,361,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 55.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,404,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,816 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $2,525,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

DKNG opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

