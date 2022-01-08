Swiss National Bank Has $70.64 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $70,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 54.9% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 133,717 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 59,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 24.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMCR stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

