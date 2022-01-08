Swiss National Bank Has $81.85 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Ameren worth $81,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE opened at $87.90 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

