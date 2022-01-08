Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of AMC Entertainment worth $75,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $2,155,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock worth $48,226,521. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

