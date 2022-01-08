Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $58,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $329,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 181.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after buying an additional 3,250,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 98.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,922,000 after buying an additional 2,432,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 201.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,279,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,274,000 after buying an additional 2,191,862 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $42,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

