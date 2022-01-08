Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $64,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 98,226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

