Swiss National Bank Sells 18,900 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Cognex worth $56,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognex by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cognex by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after acquiring an additional 343,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cognex by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,001,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,202,000 after acquiring an additional 145,366 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.