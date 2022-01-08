Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Garmin worth $94,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Garmin stock opened at $132.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.30. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

