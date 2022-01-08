Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Tyler Technologies worth $73,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $95,231,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 114,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $483.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $524.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total value of $5,392,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

