Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

SCMWY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SCMWY stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.15. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

