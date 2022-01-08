Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “
SCMWY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
