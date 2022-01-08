SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SWK from a d rating to an a rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SWKH opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. SWK has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 46.54% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SWK will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SWK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in SWK by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 245,267 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SWK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in SWK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

