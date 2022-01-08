Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,895,000 after buying an additional 1,849,935 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after buying an additional 1,779,522 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

