Synovus Financial Corp Buys 130 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,175 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $923,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLH opened at $144.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $149.06. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $156.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.