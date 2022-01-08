Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,012,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $106.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.02. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.