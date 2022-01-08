Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 61.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.38 and a twelve month high of $82.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

