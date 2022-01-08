Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after buying an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after buying an additional 106,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 661,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

