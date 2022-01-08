Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.40 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 22.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

ITT opened at $100.57 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

