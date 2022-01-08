Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.24 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,962 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $48.71 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

