Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Acas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.73 and its 200-day moving average is $224.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

