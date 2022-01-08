Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,333 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 459,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,495,000 after buying an additional 47,634 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,385,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $333.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

