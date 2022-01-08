Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

