T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.43.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $191.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.09 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

