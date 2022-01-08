T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Trading Down 0.3%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.79. Approximately 1,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.96% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

