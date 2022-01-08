Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.14.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $6.74 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 274.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 1,718,642 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,967,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 1,092,154 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

