Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 13,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173,921 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after buying an additional 5,226,075 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,247,000 after buying an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,135,000 after buying an additional 2,076,335 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,628,000 after buying an additional 1,690,141 shares during the period.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $640.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average is $117.71.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

