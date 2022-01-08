Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Update

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,100 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the November 30th total of 447,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Takara Bio stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. Takara Bio has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $27.30.

Takara Bio Company Profile

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

