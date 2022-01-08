Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 46.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,388 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 125,095 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,249 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,509 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 28,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.