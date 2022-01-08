Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $71,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

NYSE:TGT opened at $231.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

