TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Up 6.1%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.31 and last traded at $48.55. Approximately 5,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,157,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

TASK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Get TaskUs alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $221,829,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TaskUs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $30,760,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.