Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Downgraded to “Sell” at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

TTM opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.06. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after buying an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 647,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

