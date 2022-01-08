TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CGBD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

TCG BDC stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $758.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 46.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,296,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,121,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 77,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

