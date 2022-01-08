TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 33,158 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $64,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $332.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.31. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.76 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

