TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,591 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $76,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $223.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.08. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.38.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

