TD Asset Management Inc. Has $104.47 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $104,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 1,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $76.29 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

