TD Asset Management Inc. Has $67.68 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,025 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $67,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 0.3% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

