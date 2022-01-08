TD Asset Management Inc. Has $97.15 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Ameren worth $97,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ameren by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after acquiring an additional 268,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,412,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ameren by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

