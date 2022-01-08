TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 531,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $89,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

Shares of HSY opened at $195.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $198.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

