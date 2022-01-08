TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,440,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,143 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.99% of CGI worth $207,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 59.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 3,828.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average of $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

CGI Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

