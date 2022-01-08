TD Securities Boosts First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FCR.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.25.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$13.84 and a 1-year high of C$19.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.06.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

